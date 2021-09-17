Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after acquiring an additional 152,961 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Ball by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 73,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ball by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 301.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

