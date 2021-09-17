BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 4,183 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 163,029 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 67.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

NYSE BWA opened at $43.23 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

