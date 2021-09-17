BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 475 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $785.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $753.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $654.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $490.73 and a one year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

