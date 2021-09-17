BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.53 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 11.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 5.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 10.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

