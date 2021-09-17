BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 85,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.07 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.