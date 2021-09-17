BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases Shares of 98,144 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,039,027 shares of company stock worth $168,913,408. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR opened at $28.63 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.