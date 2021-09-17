BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX opened at $90.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

