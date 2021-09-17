Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) COO Sells $1,502,490.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $507.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $510.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $485.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.50.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,307,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,526,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $946,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
