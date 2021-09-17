Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) COO Sells $1,502,490.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $507.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $510.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $485.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.50.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,307,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,526,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $946,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.