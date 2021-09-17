Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.68. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.95.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded down $5.16 on Friday, hitting $226.09. 30,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average is $179.32. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

