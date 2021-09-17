Brokerages Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.59) and the highest is $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $27.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.
Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.
In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,153,300. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.