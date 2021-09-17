Brokerages Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.59) and the highest is $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $27.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.

ARCT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,153,300. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

