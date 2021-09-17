Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.65. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,313 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 258,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

