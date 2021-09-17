Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.92. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,059,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,988,000 after purchasing an additional 98,607 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 810.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 185,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.93. 158,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,238. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $76.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

