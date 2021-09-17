Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCUL. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

OCUL traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,205. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The stock has a market cap of $807.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

