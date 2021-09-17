Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post sales of $23.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $15.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $92.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $92.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $117.56 million, with estimates ranging from $114.02 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTL. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.76 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 345,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,662,438.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,883,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

