Brokerages Expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 30.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Excellon Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.