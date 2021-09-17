Brokerages Expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.92. 683,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,852. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
