Brokerages Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

HRZN opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $334.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

