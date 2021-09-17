Brokerages Expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Onconova Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%.

ONTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 1,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,493. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $78.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.