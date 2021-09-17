Brokerages Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to announce sales of $419.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.10 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $98.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 327.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PK opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

