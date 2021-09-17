Brokerages Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The Gap posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

GPS stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The Gap has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Gap’s payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,541 shares of company stock worth $3,850,485 in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Gap by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gap by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

