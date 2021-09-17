Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Target Price at C$2.26

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.26.

BTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Mark Bly bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$859,012.65. Also, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at C$2,605,039.08. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $106,920.

Shares of BTE traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.76. 999,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.83.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

