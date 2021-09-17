Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT at $70.23

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.37. 4,440,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.85.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,735,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 679,483 shares of company stock valued at $45,649,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.