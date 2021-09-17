Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Price Target at GBX 509

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.
Drax Group stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 475.60 ($6.21). 2,100,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 418.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.03. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 483.60 ($6.32). The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
