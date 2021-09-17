Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Price Target at GBX 509

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Drax Group stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 475.60 ($6.21). 2,100,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 418.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.03. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 483.60 ($6.32). The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.88%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

