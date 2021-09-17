Brokerages Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.
HSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
HealthStream stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $908.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
