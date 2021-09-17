Brokerages Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) PT at $11.80

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 373,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 191,055 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 519,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 230,720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,037.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 405,520 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 159,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 3,080,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

