Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price at $24.60

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VITL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:VITL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. 20,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,984. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $41.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.46 million, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.