BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Down to $96.36

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.36, but opened at $93.28. BRP shares last traded at $94.45, with a volume of 800 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOO. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 3.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

