Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sep 17th, 2021

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BCUCY stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 price target on shares of Brunello Cucinelli and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

