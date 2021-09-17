Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$34.46 million for the quarter.

