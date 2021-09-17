Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BURBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

BURBY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

