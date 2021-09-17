Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells $8,332,333.35 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00.

Shares of CDNS traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,230. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $168.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $2,496,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

