Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 437.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $3,012,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,683 shares of company stock worth $19,326,001 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $167.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average of $139.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

