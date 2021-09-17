Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.75.

CZR opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after buying an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

