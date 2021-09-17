Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.70

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99.70 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 98.30 ($1.28), with a volume of 89362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.70 ($1.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of £756.04 million and a P/E ratio of 49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 15.46.

Get Cairn Homes alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.36%.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.