Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,490.00

Shares of Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,490 ($45.60) and last traded at GBX 3,471.05 ($45.35), with a volume of 15462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,430 ($44.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,324.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,073.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09.

In related news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,250 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($44.55), for a total value of £826,925 ($1,080,382.81).

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

