Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,475 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 191.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 44.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,538,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $102.83 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.