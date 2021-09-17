Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,494 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $342.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.