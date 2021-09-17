Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 87,607 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,607 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

