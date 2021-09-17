Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

