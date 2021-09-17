Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$35.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.64.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.92. The firm has a market cap of C$12.12 billion and a PE ratio of -534.56. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$33.61.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

