Canaccord Genuity Raises WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$3.10

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.90 to C$3.10 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.40 to C$3.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WildBrain has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.68.

Get WildBrain alerts:

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.