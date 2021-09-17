Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$144.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$144.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$143.87.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$146.85 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$161.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.11 billion and a PE ratio of 26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.07.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,846,269 shares in the company, valued at C$12,082,809,832.37. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,808,879 shares of company stock valued at $781,510,154.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

