Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$168.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.13.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

TSE CNR traded up C$4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching C$151.74. 3,615,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,042. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.58 billion and a PE ratio of 26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.07.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total transaction of C$229,435,317.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,927,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,379,711,914.41. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,808,879 shares of company stock worth $781,510,154.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.