Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$255.00.

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$86.10. 2,969,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$57.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$232.79. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$77.41 and a twelve month high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

