Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $29.37 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.