Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has C$41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$39.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector peform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.17.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$37.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.62%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at C$94,713.71.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

