Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CCOEY stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Capcom has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

