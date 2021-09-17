Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CCOEY stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Capcom has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Capcom Company Profile

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.