Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $80.52

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.52 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.01). Capital shares last traded at GBX 79.20 ($1.03), with a volume of 282,220 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Capital from GBX 107 ($1.40) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

Capital Company Profile (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.