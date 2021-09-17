Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,541 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 1.3% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $37,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial by 105.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,046. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

