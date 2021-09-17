Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Capstead Mortgage has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $671.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 21.42 and a quick ratio of 21.43. Capstead Mortgage has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

